Portugal 0-0 USA: World champions USA scrape into final 16

The US have drawn their past two games at the Women’s World Cup

Defending champions the USA suffered a huge scare against Women’s World Cup debutants Portugal before scraping through to the last 16.

The Stars and Stripes are yet to fire at the tournament and, after being held by the Netherlands in their previous match, suffered another frustrating draw that raised questions about their hopes of winning the tournament for an unprecedented third time in a row.

Portugal, who would have caused one of the greatest upsets in the competition’s history had they won, hit the post through Ana Capeta in the 91st minute.

In the end the USA were relieved to hear the full-time whistle, the point enough to take them through as runners-up to the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0.

However, the United States were once again far from their best as they struggled to break down a gritty Portugal defence, while keeper Ines Pereira produced two fine saves to deny recalled forward Lynn Williams.

The world’s…