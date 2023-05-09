Positive Interim Data of BellaSeno’s Clinical Trial with Resorbable Breast and C… – Press Release

Data presented at RACS 91 st Annual Scientific Congress 2023

Initial findings demonstrate that BellaSeno’s resorbable implants are safe, well tolerated and lead to natural tissue growth

Leipzig, Germany, May 9, 2023 – BellaSeno GmbH, an ISO 13485-certified medtech company developing resorbable scaffolds using additive manufacturing technologies, today announced positive interim results from two clinical trials of its products sponsored by its Australian subsidiary, BellaSeno Pty. The results were presented at the 91st Annual Scientific Congress 2023 of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS).

Michael Wagels, Principal Investigator of the first clinical trial evaluating BellaSeno’s implant with autologous fat grafting for pectus excavatum camouflage, reported 3-year data from the first in-human case. Not only was the implant safe and well tolerated, but histologic studies demonstrated tissue growth and vascularization within the implant scaffold. Wagels also presented animal data from large 450 ccm scaffolds showing that tissue was fully regenerated in this large volume without the development of necrosis.

Prof. Owen Ung, M.D., Principal Investigator of the ongoing clinical trial evaluating BellaSeno’s breast scaffold implantation with autogenous fat grafting for breast implant revision and congenital defect surgery, presented promising initial data from the trial, which is enrolling up to 20 patients undergoing either breast implant revision or congenital breast defect surgery.

Data from the first patients to receive large (up to 200 ccm) implant scaffolds showed good tissue retention, with tissue growth observed as early as two months. In addition, significantly improved quality of life scores demonstrate patient satisfaction with the scaffolds 2 months after surgery.

“We are very pleased with these positive data,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “It is great to see that the implants are safe and result in tissue development within the scaffolds,…