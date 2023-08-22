‘Positive results from PK study with cobitolimod’ selected as one of the best ab… – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the positive results from the pharmacokinetic (PK) study with cobitolimod in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis will be presented at one of the leading gastroenterology conferences, the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW). The abstract was selected as one of the best abstracts for poster presentation and is therefore also chosen to be presented orally in one of the moderated poster sessions.

“We are very pleased that our presentation of the PK study results was selected as one of the best abstracts for poster presentation at UEGW, one of the largest gastroenterology congresses in the world,” said Jenny Sundqvist, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. “This shows that there is a great interest from the medical community in our results.”

The PK study results will be presented by principal investigator Professor Per Hellström on October 15 at 10:30 CET on Poster Stage 1, during the moderated poster session: “Medical therapy of IBD: Facts and challenges.”

Results from the PK study included PK data from 7 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis treated with doses of 500 mg of cobitolimod administered rectally. The systemic uptake of cobitolimod was limited both for patients with active disease and in clinical remission, with the majority of patients having undetectable levels of cobitolimod in the plasma after 8 hours. Even though it was a small-scale open-label study, it was encouraging that 4 out of 7 patients achieved clinical remission at week 6 after receiving two doses of 500 mg cobitolimod. In line with previous studies, cobitolimod was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported in the study.

During UEGW, taking place in Copenhagen 14th -17th of October, InDex Pharmaceuticals will also be present at booth #C3-84 in the exhibition hall at the Bella Center. InDex’s team members will be available on site to provide…