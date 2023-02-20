Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market to Surpass US$ 6,442.6 Million by 2030, Says… – Press Release

Burlingame, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Coherent Market Insights, global postmenopausal osteoporosis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,547.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market:

Increasing prevalence of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Increasing numbis expected to increase the demand for treatments which may drive the growth of the global postmenopausal osteoporosis market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 27, 2022, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily consumption of 50 grams (5-6 prunes) and 100 grams (10-12 prunes) of prunes on BMD in over 200 postmenopausal women.

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

By Drug Class, the RANK ligand inhibitors segment is dominant in the Asia Pacific market, due to increasing inorganic activities such as licensing agreements among market players. For instance, on August 25, 2022, Lupin Limited (Lupin), a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with I’rom Group Co. Ltd (I’rom), a pharmaceutical company in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, I’rom will conduct clinical trials along with Lupin, register, distribute, and market biosimilar Denosumab in Japan on an exclusive basis. Denosumab is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture and prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors among other indications.

