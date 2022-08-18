Pot-smoking vacationers not welcome in Thailand, says well being minister

Thailand’s health minister on Wednesday discouraged tourists from visiting the country only to smoke weed, just two months after new laws were passed that have largely decriminalized the drug.

“We don’t welcome those kinds of tourists,” Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters when asked about recreational marijuana use among foreign visitors.

In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize cannabis for medical use. In June, the entire plant was decriminalized, leading to widespread recreational use.

Despite the government’s pleas against getting high, cannabis businesses with special smoking rooms have been a hit with locals and visitors.

But those smoking in public risk facing a three-month jail sentence or fines of up to 25,000 baht ($705.82).

A staff member prepares cannabis for customers at the Happy Bud, a cannabis truck on Bangkok’s Khaosan Road. Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Anutin’s comments come even as foreign arrivals start to pick up in the tourism-reliant…