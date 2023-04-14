POULSAT Selects Eutelsat ADVANCE to Connect Schools in North Africa – Press Release

Providing highly scalable and versatile satellite connectivity services

Rapid, robust and cost-effective solution for bridging the digital divide

Another partnership showcasing Eutelsat’s CSR commitments

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications ETL ETL has partnered with POULSAT to provide schools in North Africa with high-speed internet connectivity enabled by Eutelsat ADVANCE, an innovative satellite network-as-a-service solution. POULSAT’ s digital classroom project, supported by The World Bank Group, will connect over a hundred schools in the next three years. The collaboration makes distance learning and education possible for children living in underserved regions, empowering entire communities in the Sahel region, and beyond.

POULSAT’s Eutelsat ADVANCE connectivity solution using the Ka band consists of solar powered VSAT terminals connected to local WiFi hotspots and proprietary cloud solutions, to allow file sharing between teachers and students in a classroom environment. Launched in 2004, POULSAT tailors satellite communications solutions to provide affordable broadband connectivity on land across the globe. With a mission to provide universal connectivity, POULSAT develops sustainable and optimal solutions for clients’ key applications and needs in unconnected regions. POULSAT does so in an economical way, while training the community impacted and developing local employment to maintain the viability of these projects for the years to come.

Through this collaboration with POULSAT, Eutelsat grows its portfolio of Eutelsat ADVANCE customers who choose a cost-effective and robust solution for high-end connectivity services. The partnership contributes to amplifying its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments of enabling connectivity for all, specifically those beyond the confines of existing terrestrial infrastructure.

Cyril Dujardin, Eutelsat General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit, said: “We are particularly proud of…