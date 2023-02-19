POW! Chris Lane Lands 5-Pounder in Final Minute to Overtake Davis and Earn First… – Press Release

Power-Pole Pro Catches Five-Bass Limit Weighing 26-1 to Win by 9-Ounce Margin over Hall of Famer Mark Davis, Earn First Tour-Level Win Since 2015 and $100,000 Top Prize

If there were any questions that the Bass Pro Tour scoring change to a five-fish limit would be less exciting than the every-fish-counts format, Power-Pole pro Chris Lane of Guntersville, Alabama, showed the world the answer, Saturday. In the most dramatic finish in Major League Fishing (MLF) history, Lane boated a 5-pound, 5-ounce bass with just 40 seconds remaining in the event to overtake B&W Trailer Hitches pro Mark Davis of Mount Ida, Arkansas, and win the season-opening Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage One on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Presented by Grundéns. Lane’s two-day total of 10 bass weighing 49 pounds, 3 ounces, earned him the win by a 9-ounce margin over Davis, who had led the entire day, and earned him the top payout of $100,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230219005015/en/

Power-Pole pro Chris Lane boated a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 49 pounds, 3 ounces, to win the season-opening Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage One on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Presented by Grundéns and the top payout of $100,000. (Photo: Business Wire)

Link to Hi-Res Photo of B&W Trailer Hitches Stage One at the Kissimmee Chain Winner Chris Lane



Link to HD Video – Fish-Catch Highlights of Championship Round on the Kissimmee Chain



Link to Photo Gallery of Chris Lane Trophy Presentation



Link to Photo Gallery of Championship Round On-The-Water Highlights

“Holy smokes, I can’t believe it,” an emotional Lane said in his post-game interview. “I don’t know what to say. This is unbelievable. What an ending. To do it here, where I grew up… man. This is where I cut my teeth, where I learned how to fish. Right over there is Brahma Island. Where I fished with my brothers. My dad. My grandpa. My gosh, I don’t…