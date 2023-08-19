Powder Coatings Market to grow by USD 4.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increased… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The powder coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,191.98 million, according to Technavio – download a sample!

: 15+, Including Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: End-user (Consumer appliances, Automotive, Architecture, Furniture, and Others), Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

