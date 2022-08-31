Power disaster: UK pubs may shut as costs surge

The chief executives of six leading pub and brewing businesses are warning that surging bills for electricity, heating and other essential supplies could force many pubs and craft breweries to close, leading to a wave of job losses as the country braces for a recession.

“Across our businesses we are witnessing price rises which are causing irreversible damage,” they wrote in a letter to the UK government calling for immediate help. “Hikes can now be upwards of 300% on pre-pandemic energy bills, with the current average increase around 150% across the beer and pub sector, putting jobs and businesses at risk.”

Nick Mackenzie, the head of the Greene King pub chain, said one location it works with reported that energy costs had gone up by £33,000 ($38,744) a year.

“While the government has introduced measures to help households cope with this spike in prices, businesses are having to face this alone, and it is only going to get worse come the autumn,” Mackenzie said.

Some pubs were being…