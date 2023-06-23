‘POWER OUR PLANET: LIVE IN PARIS’ SEES TWENTY THOUSAND ACTIVISTS, GLOBAL SOUTH L… – Press Release

AJAY BANGA CREDITS CITIZEN ACTIVISTS FOR DRIVING MOMENTUM TOWARDS NEW WORLD BANK DEBT PAUSE CLAUSE FOR COUNTRIES AFFLICTED BY NATURAL DISASTERS

Attention now turns to the final day of Macron’s Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to deliver on $100 billion promise, introduce debt clauses, provide much needed resources for developing nations

PARIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A night that united the Global North and Global South, ‘Power Our Planet: Live in Paris’ lit up the iconic Champ de Mars this evening, as climate activists, Heads of State, the biggest names in music, and twenty thousand global citizens gathered to call for justice on behalf of the world’s climate-vulnerable countries. Hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the event was broadcast and streamed live around the world, rallying the people everywhere to hold to account the leaders gathering in Paris for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, chaired by President Macron.

During an unforgettable acoustic set, which included hits ‘Your Power’, ‘Everything I Wanted’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’, Billie Eilish told the crowd, “I can’t even stress it enough – we really need to change our entire system so that the people most impacted by the climate crisis get what they need to fight it. So please, join me in demanding action from global leaders. Not in the future, but right NOW.”

Jon Batiste brought his unparalleled energy to the Power Our Planet stage, with songs ‘Be Who You Are’ and ‘Butterfly’, and H.E.R. wowed with her hits ‘We Made It’ and ‘The Journey’. In a surprise performance, Jack Harlow performed his hit ‘First Class’. Closing out an unforgettable night, Lenny Kravitz brought the house down with ‘Are You Going to Go My Way‘ and ‘It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over’.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, took to the stage alongside the Co-Chair of the Power Our Planet campaign, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, to announce a fundamental shift in the World…