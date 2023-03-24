Power Semiconductor Global Market to 2028: Players Include Infineon Technology, … – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Power Semiconductor Market: Analysis By Type (Power IC, MOSFET, IGBT, Diode, Thyristor, and BJT), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global power semiconductor market was valued at US$46.72 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$62.26 billion by 2028.

Power semiconductors are used to rectify and amplify electrical signals or turn the flow of electricity on and off. Unlike regular semiconductors, however, these devices are designed to handle high electrical currents and high voltages of up to several gigawatts, which is their main difference from other semiconductor devices.

Based on operating features, power devices are used in power transmission and distribution, automotive and transport, renewable energy, consumer electronics, and other industrial applications. They play a key role in the sustainable and efficient use of energy, and can be used to transport energy over long distances with minimal losses.

Moreover, the demand for power management devices such as voltage regulators, power switches, and power drivers is increasing due to the growing complexity of electronic systems, which is further contributing to the power semiconductor market growth. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

Market Dynamics: