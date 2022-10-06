Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate inves… – Press Release

NEW YORK, October 6, 2022, 2022 – Templum, Inc. (“Templum”), is an award-winning provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities. Fintor’s strategic partnership leverages Templum’s technology to facilitate primary operations and secondary trading, which enables investors to participate in tradable, and fractional ownership of real estate assets on the Fintor platform.

Retail investors have demonstrated an appetite for passive investments such as real estate, but as real estate prices have skyrocketed over the last few years investing in property has become further out of reach. Fractional real estate investing platforms, like Fintor, empower investors to diversify with real estate and participate in private markets that otherwise would not have been available to them. This follows the growing trend of democratization of access to investments in alternative assets, such as startups, investment funds, renewable energy, and real estate projects.

“Fintor was highly selective in choosing our tech partner. It was critical for our partner to be a market leader and check the trust and security boxes for our investors while being able to support Regulation A+ issuers like ourselves,” said Farshad Yousefi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fintor. “Given that Fintor is making real estate a liquid and highly tradable asset class that could scale to support millions of individuals, we required a comprehensive solution to facilitate the process for our continuous trading. Additionally, all workflows, architecture, and technology needs had stringent requirements for both robust data integrity and intricate regulatory compliance. With these considerations in mind, Templum was the obvious choice,” said Yousefi.

“We are excited to power these new waves of companies that are removing the barriers to investor market participation. Templum’s streamlined solution accelerates their time-to-market, and our plug-and-play solution offers a…