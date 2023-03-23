PPM ‘hopes’ PACT can maintain authorities collectively

(Seated L-R) Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Premier Wayne Panton, Minister Kenneth Bryan and Minister Dwayne Seymour. (Standing L-R) Heather Bodden, Isaac Rankine, Minister Sabrina Turner, Minister Bernie Bush and Minister Andre Ebanks (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Following the departure of Chris Saunders from the PACT Government on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said that it “hardly comes as a surprise” as cracks within PACT had been apparent from the start. Speaking on behalf of the Progressives, he said Panton now had the “slimmest of majorities” but added, “We do hope that he will be able to hold his government together despite this.”

Following the announcement from the premier’s office, Government Information Services requested the local media attend a press briefing in the evening. But moments before the conference was due to go live, members of the media were told we would not be allowed to ask any questions….