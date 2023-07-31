PPM intensifies marketing campaign in opposition to Bryan

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): The opposition party has escalated its campaign against Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. In another message that is critical of the minister, PPM Leader Roy McTaggart said he doesn’t “seem to understand what is happening in Cayman’s tourism industry”. However, sources have told CNS that Bryan is well liked by some of the local CITA members as he navigates the choppy post-pandemic waters and is seen as more accessible than other PACT ministers.

Nonetheless, the Progressives have claimed that Bryan is underestimating the difficulties and challenges the sector faces and is ignoring the hardship of people who work in tourism. McTaggart said the ministry’s recent announcement about the boost in revenue from tourism taxes in the first six months of this year disguises the true picture, as he accused Bryan of spinning the numbers.

Explaining what he sees as the real lesson from the six-month revenue figures, he said, “The…