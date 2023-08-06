PPM presses premier for extra motion on COL : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Following news of another interest rate hike, the opposition is pressing Premier Wayne Panton to do more to help people navigate the rising cost of living. But PPM Leader Roy McTaggart has called for an increase of more than 50% in the monthly stipend for the elderly, as well as a freeze on water rates, the removal of fuel duty and a reduction in stamp duty for Caymanians. He said the Cayman Islands Government must push local banks to stop adopting interest rate increases.

In the latest press release from the opposition, McTaggart urged the government to adopt a list of recommendations that he said would help with the cost-of-living crisis. He also wants the premier to be more transparent about his talks with the Cayman Islands Bankers Association over their insistence on adopting the US interest rate increases.

McTaggart wrote to Premier Wayne Paton on 12 July with his suggestions for addressing the challenges most normal families are facing, but he said he…