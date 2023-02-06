PR backlog mounts as a consequence of sham marriage focus

(CNS): The backlog of permanent residency applications based on length of stay continues to grow as officials focus their attention on the problem of sham marriages. The majority of PR applications are by work permit holders or residents who have been here for eight years and apply via the points system, but the government’s priority is investigating the relatively few applications based on marriage to a Caymanian. The government believes marriages of convenience are on the rise and resources are being diverted to investigate these applications and other issues.

The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board is still not deliberating on the points-based applications, according to a local law firm that specialises in immigration applications and is representing hundreds of foreign nationals who have applied for permanent residency based on the time lived here in the Cayman Islands.

In a regular email sent to the firm’s long list of clients awaiting a decision…