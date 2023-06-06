Precision Medicine Market size to grow by USD 54.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, T… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The precision medicine market size is estimated to grow by USD 54.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) – View a Sample report

Precision Medicine Market – Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the advancements in genomics and proteomics will drive the growth of the Precision Medicine Market during 2023-2027. However, data privacy and security issues associated with precision medicine might hamper the market growth.

Key Drivers

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases notably drives market growth. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory diseases, and neurological disorders are some of the common chronic diseases. The growing geriatric population also drives the market demand for precision medicines during the forecast period.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 years and above will double to 2.1 billion by 2050 globally. Other factors that drive the market demand include changes in lifestyle, such as lack of physical activity, poor diet, and tobacco use. Hence, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global precision medicine market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

A leading trend in the precision medicine market is the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As a result of the use of these technologies, vast amounts of patient data can be analyzed in a short time to develop targeted and personalized treatments.

Additionally, the integration of AI/ML algorithms with precision medicine helps clinicians, doctors, and researchers solve challenging issues in personalized healthcare….