Predictive Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 17.00 bn | Requirement of Advanc… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The predictive analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period.

For additional information related to market growth factors, View our Free Sample Report Now

Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026″. View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency is driving the global predictive analytics market growth. Data has become an asset for process enhancement, productivity, and operational proficiency. Predictive analytics enables enterprises to make strategic decisions in an effective, accurate, and quick manner, giving them a competitive advantage. Some of the critical use cases for predictive analytics are process optimization, failure point identification, scam detection, fraud mitigation, customer retention strategies, and strategic decision-making. Predictive analytics solutions provide operational and cost reduction advantages. All these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Predictive Analytics Companies:

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Board International SA

Cloudera Inc.

Domo Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

KNIME AG

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

RapidMiner Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our “Basic Plan” billed annually at USD 5000

Predictive Analytics Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)