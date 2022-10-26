Premarket shares: Do not be fooled by a robust GDP report

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



Imminent recession is the topic du jour. From Goldman Sachs to the IMF, analysts and economists seem to agree that an economic downturn is coming for the United States in early 2023. That’s why it’s so surprising that the US economy is expected to show robust growth in Thursday’s third-quarter GDP report.

But investors should be wary of a positive headline number. Economists warn that the report could be a one-hit-wonder that overstates momentum in an economy that is actually slowing.

What’s happening: Gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic activity, is estimated to have grown by 2.4% between July and September, according to…