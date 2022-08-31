Premarket shares: Do not count on dwelling costs to return crashing down quickly

What’s happening: Home prices were up 18% in June compared to a year ago, with Tampa, Miami and Dallas reporting the highest annual gains, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices.

That was a slower pace than in May, when they rose 19.9% annually. But the bottom line is that prices are still going up a lot, even as home sales have declined from their peaks.

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas examined this very question earlier this year, noting in a blog post that home prices were rising faster than market forces would indicate they should, and were becoming “unhinged from fundamentals.”

That isn’t just a big deal for buyers and sellers. The housing market is an important economic indicator and a reflection of how interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are playing out. Watch this space: The market is changing as the Fed’s efforts to cap inflation take effect. Climbing mortgage rates are making it more expensive to buy a home. In theory, that should cool…