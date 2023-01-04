Premarket shares: Here is what is going to drive markets this 12 months

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



Welcome to the first trading day of 2023. Markets are pushing higher but don’t get comfortable just yet — if last year taught us anything it’s to expect the unexpected.

On the first trading day of 2022, the S&P 500 and Dow hit record-highs. Later that week, minutes from the Federal Reserve highlighted increasing concern over rising inflation and indicated that officials were considering rate hikes. Since then, trillions of dollars have been erased from markets across the globe as equities and bonds were whipsawed by hawkish Fed policy, geopolitical chaos, Covid shutdowns and more.

So what’s on the radar this year? Here are the major market-shaping…