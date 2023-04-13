Premarket shares: Inflation simply reached an inflection level

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



After more than a year of soaring prices monopolizing the attention of Wall Street, Main Street, economists, and journalists, the tide may be turning.

According to some experts, inflation rates have reached an inflection point and painful interest rate hikes could soon ease.

The US Consumer Price Index, a widely used measure of inflation, has shown a significant deceleration since it shot up by 9% in June 2022. As of now, CPI inflation stands at 5%, the lowest it has been since May 2021.

Some economists believe that this level — around 5% — is the point at which inflation is no longer considered an emergency issue. That means the…