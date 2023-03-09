Premarket shares: Now even the ‘sensible cash’ merchants are utilizing Reddit for inventory suggestions

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



New York

CNN

—



Reddit investors have been the butt of many jokes over the last few years, but could these much-maligned meme traders have the last laugh?

A surprising new survey finds that 58% of institutional investors — the professionals who trade on behalf of banks and pension funds, the so-called “smart money” — admit to having made an investment decision based on information from Reddit.

Of those familiar with the popular, gossipy social media site, 46% of those polled expect to use the platform more in the next year and about 50% considered Reddit to be of “high importance” in stock evaluations, reported the Brunswick Group. Institutional investors also…