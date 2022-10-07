Premarket shares: OPEC’s manufacturing reduce is a win for oil shares

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



The White House isn’t very happy with OPEC’s decision to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Consumers won’t be big fans either, as the move will likely send gas prices higher.

But there’s one big winner coming out of the ordeal: Oil stocks.

What’s happening: The cartel of major oil producers and its allies, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced on Wednesday its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic. The reduction, equivalent to about 2% of global oil demand, won’t begin until November, but prices received an immediate boost.

Oil prices rose to three-week highs after the announcement….