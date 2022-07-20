Premarket shares: That is the important thing to getting the worldwide economic system working once more

The good news: There are some indications that the situation is beginning to get better. The bad news: Huge risks — from another spike in coronavirus cases to labor disputes involving US rail workers — make it difficult to assume much confidence, clouding the outlook for the global economy.

What’s happening: The recovery from the pandemic unleashed a wave of demand that manufacturers and the network of players that move items around the world weren’t equipped to handle. But after 18 months of pain, there are some signs conditions are starting to improve.

Cargo is flowing more smoothly, and the transit of goods has mostly recovered from the initial shock of the war in Ukraine, Konstantin Krebs, managing partner at Capstan Capital, an investment banking firm that works with investors in containers and container shipping, told me.

“Containers are coming back onstream, and you can feel that,” Krebs said.

The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York…