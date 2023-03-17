Premarket shares: The banking meltdown put the Fed in a bind

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



With just a few days to go until the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, US policymakers are sitting between a rock and a hard place.

The recent banking sector meltdown, triggered partially by Silicon Valley Bank crumbling under the weight of higher interest rates, has led some economists and analysts to call for a moratorium on rate hikes until the industry sorts itself out.

At the same time, inflation remains well above the central bank’s goal of 2%, economic data continues to show labor market strength and consumer spending resilience, and Fed officials have signaled their intent to tighten monetary policy aggressively until price hikes…