Premarket shares: The banking meltdown put the Fed in a bind

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Premarket stocks: The banking meltdown put the Fed in a bind

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.


New York
CNN
 — 

With just a few days to go until the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, US policymakers are sitting between a rock and a hard place.

The recent banking sector meltdown, triggered partially by Silicon Valley Bank crumbling under the weight of higher interest rates, has led some economists and analysts to call for a moratorium on rate hikes until the industry sorts itself out.

At the same time, inflation remains well above the central bank’s goal of 2%, economic data continues to show labor market strength and consumer spending resilience, and Fed officials have signaled their intent to tighten monetary policy aggressively until price hikes…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR