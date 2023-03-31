Premarket shares: The FDIC may ask massive banks to scrub up $23 billion mess

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



New York

CNN

—



It cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation about $23 billion to clean up the mess that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank left in the wake of their collapses earlier this month.

Now, as the dust clears and the US banking system steadies, the FDIC needs to figure out where to send its invoice. While regional and mid-sized banks are behind the recent turmoil, it appears that large banks may be footing the bill.

Ultimately, that means higher fees for bank customers and lower rates on their savings accounts.

What’s happening: The FDIC maintains a $128 billion deposit insurance fund to insure bank deposits and protect depositors. That…