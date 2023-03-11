Premarket shares: The Fed desires to restrict wage progress. That is significantly dangerous for ladies

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



The US labor market is remarkably strong — unemployment is sitting at five-decade lows even as the Federal Reserve does all it can to cool the economy in its fight against inflation. Wage growth is also increasing as demand for labor outpaces supply.

But not all workers have benefited equally from wage gains.

A new Wells Fargo report shows that the number of single women in the labor force has grown three times faster than the broader labor pool over the last decade. At the same time, their salaries have failed to keep up with those of their male counterparts.

Those gaps have a profound effect not only on the well being of workers but also…