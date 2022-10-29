Premarket shares: The Fed is killing the housing market

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations.

This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday’s headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.

What’s happening: Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. Those higher rates, fueled by the Federal…