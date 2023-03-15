Premarket shares: The forgotten rescue plan that would stop one other SVB-like collapse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, the US government stepped in with an extraordinary measure to rescue customers, some of whom held many millions of dollars in uninsured deposits that otherwise would have been wiped out.

But a second, perhaps more significant rescue plan has gotten mostly lost in the public conversation: the Fed’s Bank Term Lending Program. Economists have called it an essential tool to prevent another SVB-like bank from failing.

Here’s what you need to know about the Fed’s emergency stabilization plan.

What is it?

The Fed says it created the BTLP to provide “an additional source of…