Premarket shares: The place six months of warfare in Ukraine leaves markets

Six months into the conflict, uncertainty still dominates. The war continues to stoke global inflation, piling pressure on policymakers to hike borrowing costs, and global businesses have to grapple with the ongoing fallout. The drumbeat of headlines from Ukraine, traders say, is impossible to ignore.

“It is still a big factor,” David Coombs, head of multi-asset investment at Rathbones, told me. “It’s very much relevant at the moment, and unfortunately, it’s very difficult to see that changing.”

After a sharp summer rally, US stocks are just 2.3% lower than they were in late February. But the bleak mood continues to influence investing decisions. What happens next in the conflict could also factor into the Fed’s next steps, which remain a key determinant for the market’s trajectory.

Stocks of European companies, which are more directly exposed to the war and the energy crisis it sparked, are nearly 5% lower. They face a much grimmer outlook.

If the war were to end, Coombs said shares…