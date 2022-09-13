Premarket shares: Ukraine’s victories are thrilling Wall Avenue. The enhance may quickly fade

But investors remain cautious as they look ahead, warning that there are still too many unknowns to launch into a full-scale celebration.

“It’s very difficult to know exactly what is going to go on in the war and what the next steps will be from the Russia side, so I think we can’t really invest on the basis of that,” Willem Sels, global chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, told me.

On the radar: The situation is very fluid. Russia launched fresh air strikes on the Kharkiv region on Monday, targeting the city center and residential districts. And regardless of what comes next, it may be too late to save Europe’s economy from recession as the sharp run-up in energy prices compels households to spend less on non-essentials and forces heavy industry to shut factories. Economic output in the United Kingdom stagnated in the three months to July, according to data released Monday. Meanwhile, Germany’s Ifo Institute has slashed its estimate for growth in…