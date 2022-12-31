Premarket shares: Wall Avenue’s greatest winners and losers in 2022

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



This hasn’t been a good year for the equities market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% and with two trading days left in the year, investors’ hopes of a miraculous recovery have been dashed.

But even when the overall market is losing, there are still winners – and there were quite a few of them this year – mostly in energy, which has been the best-performing sector of 2022.

Here are the big winners, and losers, of the year.

The winners: The story of 2022 has been energy.

Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town this year and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. That’s bad news…