Premarket shares: Wealthy individuals are anxious about spending. That is unhealthy information

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



New York

CNN Business

—



After a period of angst, Americans appear to be feeling a bit better about the economy.

What’s happening: The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August, scheduled for release later today, is expected to increase by 1.8 points to 97.5, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. That comes after three consecutive months of declines.

Meanwhile, the final results of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey this month showed a big surge in the outlook for the year ahead.

That might sound like great news. But a closer look at the numbers shows a more concerning picture. The problem is that wealthy Americans…