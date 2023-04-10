Premarket shares: What markets are watching after digesting the US jobs information

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



New York

CNN

—



In an unusual coincidence, the US jobs report was released on a holiday Friday — meaning stock markets were closed when the closely-watched economic data came out.

It was the first monthly payroll report since Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. It also marked a full year of jobs data since the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in March 2022.

While inflation has come down and other economic data point to a cooling economy, the labor market has remained remarkably resilient.

Investors have had a long weekend to chew over the details of the report and will likely skip the typical gut-reaction to headline numbers.

…