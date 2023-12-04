Premier League agrees report £6.7bn home TV rights deal

The previous TV deal which runs until 2025 was worth around £5bn

The Premier League has agreed a new record £6.7bn domestic television deal for Sky and TNT to show up to 270 live games a season.

The deal includes the BBC continuing to show highlights on Match of the Day.

The top flight said the deal, which covers the four years from the 2025-26 season, is the “largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK”.

The Saturday 3pm blackout will remain in place, but every 2pm Sunday kick-off will be televised.

The BBC’s deal includes MOTD2 and Football Focus plus additional digital rights for its online platforms.

Sky has been awarded four of the five packages and will show a minimum of 215 matches a season including Saturday 5.30pm kick-offs, Sunday 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs, plus evening games on Mondays and Fridays and three midweek rounds.

TNT will show a minimum of 52 matches a season including all 12.30pm kick-offs on Saturdays and two midweek match rounds.

Sky Sports will also…