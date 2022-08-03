Premier League gamers to restrict taking a knee

Premier League players continued to take a knee last season

Premier League players will stop the pre-match anti-racism gesture of taking the knee before every match.

Top-flight clubs started taking a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to prominence following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020.

Premier League captains took the decision after consulting with players.

The gesture will instead be seen before certain rounds of games, including the Boxing Day fixtures and Cup finals.

Players and staff will also take the knee before the first and last matches of the 2022-23 campaign, while it took place before the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City last Saturday.

Captains and players are said to believe that ‘less is more’ – hoping when the knee is taken it will have greater impact.

The gesture was inspired by NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who decided on the silent protest against racial oppression by kneeling during the US…