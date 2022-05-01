Premier League relegation run-in: Everton, Leeds, Burnley – who will go down?

What fixtures does each of the three teams have left?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley’s late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?

Everton, one of six teams to have never been relegated from the Premier League, boosted their survival chances with a shock 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The Toffees remain 18th though, two points behind Leeds and Burnley, so must make the most of their game in hand to avoid dropping out of the top tier of English football for the first time since 1951.

Burnley are the form team of the trio. The Clarets have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 since sacking Sean Dyche as manager and replacing him with caretaker Mike Jackson.

Leeds United ended a 16-year absence from the top flight in 2020 but their concerns over relegation will only have heightened after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City, and their goal difference is significantly worse than that of their rivals.