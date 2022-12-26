Premier League: State of play as English prime flight returns after World Cup

Arsenal are top of the Premier League, winning their last game before the World Cup break, 2-0 at Wolves

The last we saw of the Premier League was on Sunday, 13 November, with Manchester United snatching an injury-time winner at Fulham.

Six weeks have passed, during which we have been glued to events in Qatar, where Wales fell at the group stage and England suffered penalty woe again, before Argentina lifted the 2022 World Cup.

On 26 December the English top flight returns, and just in case you had forgotten how we left it, BBC Sport will bring you up to speed.

The view from the top

Arsenal are out in front after a superb first 14 games of the campaign.

They have amassed 37 points, dropping them in just two fixtures so far – their only defeat coming at Manchester United in early September.

After their best Premier League start, this is the first time they will be top at Christmas since the 2007-08 season.

All seven teams to win 12 of their first 14 games have won the Premier League title.