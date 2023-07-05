Premier Trial and Jury Consulting Firm, DecisionQuest, Acquires Trial Partners I… – Press Release

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DecisionQuest, a U.S. Legal Support Company and the nation’s premier trial and jury consulting firm, excitedly announces the successful acquisition of Trial Partners, Inc., a trial and jury consulting firm with headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. The acquisition is part of a key initiative for DecisionQuest to expand their team of talented professionals and expand their reach nationwide.

The Trial Partners, Inc. team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, including the President and Founder, Dr. J. Lee Meihls, who has over 40 of experience in trial and jury consulting, including many headline cases. Dr. Meihls has worked on over 2,500 cases and selected over 400 juries throughout her career. She started working in trial consulting in 1981, including testifying as an expert witness in a federal conspiracy trial.

Founded in 2003, Trial Partners, Inc. is a nationally recognized trial and jury consulting firm, which prides itself on having long-term relationships with clients by offering the highest quality services in a timely, cost-effective, and confidential manner. They have been directly involved in well over 5,500 civil and criminal cases and about 2,500 jury selections in over 45 states around the country, the District of Columbia, and Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as multiple international arbitrations. Trial Partners, Inc. is recognized as a leading authority in jury psychology and legal strategy in all types of cases and jurisdictions, with a track record of good results. They have a first-rate reputation throughout the country because they listen to their clients, think about their issues, and act effectively to achieve their objectives.

The two firms are excited to combine forces to provide litigators and trial teams with more strategic, expert litigation consulting – from initial case evaluation to mock trials, legal graphics, jury selections, witness preparation, and trial technology support through…