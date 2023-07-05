Prepare companies plan mass closures of ticket workplaces

Currently around three out of every five stations has a ticket office, although some are only staffed part-time.The consultation has been launched by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, after talks with the RMT union over pay and modernisation more broadly failed to reach agreement.”The ways our customers buy tickets has changed and it’s time for the railway to change with them,” said RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr.Only 12% of tickets were sold at ticket offices last year, she said, with the rest bought online or from vending machines.Staff would be given extra training and support to help them move into the more “engaging” roles, she said.”Our proposals would mean more staff on hand to give face-to-face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs.”The RDG said across the network as a whole there would be more staff available than there are today, and that…