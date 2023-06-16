Prepare for a Summer of Sports with TCL’s Latest QLED 4K TV Offering Enhanced Sp… – Press Release

Watch thrilling matches like the Nations League semi-final between two TCL sponsored national teams, Spain and Italy, portrayed in stunning detail by TCL’s outstanding display technology

HONG KONG, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a world’s top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, is lowering the barrier to entry for first-rate sports viewing ahead of a summer of sports with its accessible QLED TV offerings. The best-in-its-class option for watching TV sports fixtures, the TCL QLED display innovation and superior sound make viewers feel like they are watching matches in real time from the sidelines.

Everyone Can Experience the Joy of a Summer of Sports Through TCL’s Inclusive Technology

TCL recognizes the profound influence that sports have on its customers worldwide. Through its innovative technology and premium global sports IP, TCL enhances the sports viewing experience for millions, making it more enjoyable and entertaining than ever before.

As a brand committed to inspiring greatness, TCL understands the impact sport can have to inspire its customers across the globe. The month of June is filled with high profile sporting events, including the recent exhilarating Nations League semi-final between Spain and Italy – two national football teams proudly sponsored by TCL – which saw Spain come out victorious with a 2 – 1 result. Fans worldwide can now watch exciting matches in their full glory, never missing a moment of the action thanks to TCL’s cutting-edge display technology. As a leader in inclusive innovation, TCL believes that these magical moments should be available to everyone, and therefore strive to create best-in-class Mini LED and QLED TV sets at an unparalleled value.

The TCL 4K QLED TV Line– Premium Sports Viewing at a Competitive Price Point

There is no better example of advanced technology being made accessible than the TCL 4K QLED TV C645 Series (model series vary between markets). Equipped with TCL QLED technology for outstanding…