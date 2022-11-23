Presicce: The gorgeous Italian city paying folks $30,000 to maneuver there

Editor’s Note — Sign up to CNN Travel’s Unlocking Italy newsletter for insider intel on Italy’s best loved destinations and lesser-known regions to plan your ultimate trip. Plus, we’ll get you in the mood before you go with movie suggestions, reading lists and recipes from Stanley Tucci.

(CNN) — Towns across Italy have been racing to launch clever schemes aimed at luring new residents to revive their fortunes in recent years.

From dilapidated homes selling for little more than a dollar, to ready-to-occupy houses at knockdown prices, there’s been a frenzy of competition.

The picturesque town of Presicce in the sunny region of Puglia is the latest to enter the game with a tantalizing offer. Officials say they will pay people up to 30,000 euros (roughly $30,000) to buy an empty dwelling and take up residency.

Even better, the houses up for sale as part of the deal are priced from around 25,000 euros. Like other cheap properties on sale across Italy, they’ve been long abandoned by…