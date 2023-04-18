PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF 2023 REHABILITATION AW… – Press Release

Roosevelt Island, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last week, members of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) leadership team accepted the 2023 Rehabilitation Award from the Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts, given in recognition of RIOC’s outstanding work rehabilitating the historic Roosevelt Island Lighthouse. The $3.1 million restoration effort was acknowledged for its “thoughtful and meticulously detailed” work and its preservation of one of New York City’s most storied Landmarks. Accepting the award on behalf of RIOC were Prince Shah, Director of Capital Planning and Projects, and Gretchen Robinson, VP and General Counsel for the Corporation.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our team did to restore the beautiful Roosevelt Island Lighthouse, and I am honored that the Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts saw fit to recognize that hard work with this prestigious award,” said President and CEO Shelton Haynes. “What makes Roosevelt Island so unique is the rich history that dots every corner of our island, from the Lighthouse on down. I believe it’s incumbent upon RIOC to do everything it can to protect and preserve those historic landmarks for our residents today and future generations. Let me again say thank you to the Friends of Upper East Side Historic Districts for this award and thank you to all the outstanding RIOC players who helped bring this beautiful restoration project to life.”

On behalf of RIOC, I want to thank the Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts for honoring us with the 2023 Rehabilitation Award,” said Gretchen Robinson, VP and General Counsel. “This project was a major priority for the corporation, and we are thrilled that the community and our island visitors can now enjoy this meticulously restored New York City Landmark for years to come.”

This award for the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse restoration project comes on the heels of recognition from another historic New…