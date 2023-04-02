Prestonwood Christian Academy North ‘Pride Rock’ Modular Building from Ramtech B… – Press Release

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Design-Build modular construction company Ramtech Building Systems has announced the completion of an eight-classroom relocatable modular building for Prestonwood Christian Academy North of Prosper, Texas. The 9,856 square foot relocatable modular building, referred to as ‘Pride Rock’ by the school’s administration, adds additional facility space to accommodate the school’s burgeoning middle school student enrollment.

The traditional modular school building’s floor plan includes eight student classrooms, a multi-use commons area, boy’s and girls’ restrooms, and administrative space for two offices and a conference room. The interior of the building is finished-out with vinyl covered gypsum on the walls, a combination of carpet and vinyl composition tile for the flooring, and a lay-in the acoustical tile ceiling. The exterior of the building utilizes a parapet wall design finished with HardiePanel fiber cement vertical siding to blend in with the existing adjacent structures. Heating and cooling of the building are accommodated with Bard exterior wall-mounted air conditioner units. Ramtech’s scope of work included the design, manufacture, and installation of the eleven modules, providing for the utility point of connections, the interior finish-out, and furnishing the steps, ramps, and decks. The project was fast tracked to be completed in 90 days.

As the country’s fastest-growing private school, Prestonwood Christian Academy North is part of the Prestonwood Christian Academy System of Schools and is a ministry of Prestonwood Baptist Church based in Plano, Texas. PCA North now serves students from PK-3 through the 12th grade, with its first senior class in the 2022-2023 academic school year. The school system also includes the PCA Hybrid program which offers a combination of on-campus and off-campus learning, PCA Online for virtual learning opportunities, and two affiliate schools; St. Timothy Christian Academy…