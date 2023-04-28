Prime Minister advances gender equality and strengthens trade ties while in New … – Press Release

NEW YORK CITY, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Canada is a global leader in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. As women’s rights are increasingly threatened around the world, Canada will continue to step up. Over the past two days, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had a successful visit to New York City where he continued work to advance gender equality internationally at the Global Citizen NOW summit.

In the face of rising global challenges and threats to democracy and human rights – including women’s rights, the Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP) and its overarching objectives of reducing poverty, advancing gender equality and human rights, supporting lasting peace and security, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to build a more equal, peaceful, and healthy world.

Weakened democracies and geopolitical instability have threatened to undermine women’s rights and the work and safety of women’s rights organizations, women human rights defenders, women peacebuilders, and young feminists. That’s why yesterday, Canada announced $195 million over five years and $43.3 million per year ongoing for the renewal and expansion of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Program. This is a flagship initiative to support women’s rights organizations and lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LBTQI) groups working for women’s rights and gender equality around the world. The renewal and expansion of the program reaffirms Canada’s longstanding commitment and leadership in supporting women’s rights organizations to advance gender equality and women’s rights where it is needed most, including in conflict and crisis-affected areas.

While in New York, the Prime Minister, with his co-Chair the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, convened the SDG Advocates Group to accelerate work towards achieving the SDGs and creating momentum ahead of the SDG Summit in September 2023. The…