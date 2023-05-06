Prime Minister celebrates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III – Press Release

LONDON, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, with Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser, today attended the Coronation of Canada’s new Monarch, His Majesty King Charles III, in London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Trudeau was accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. They were joined by a delegation of Indigenous leaders, young Canadians, and other notable Canadians.
To mark the Coronation, and in recognition of His Majesty’s longstanding commitment to environmental protection and conservation, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada will donate $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC). The NCC is Canada’s leading land conservation organization and works to protect our lands and fresh waters across the country, and often works in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples toward these shared priorities.
At the Coronation celebratory event in Ottawa later today, the Government of Canada will unveil a new Royal Crown, Royal Flag, Canadian stamp, and collector coins in honour of His Majesty’s Coronation.
- The new Canadian Royal Crown incorporates uniquely Canadian elements, including stylized maple leaves and a wavy blue line representing the country’s lands and waterways. The design also includes a nod to Indigenous teachings about the importance and connection to water and to the land. The Crown was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority as a symbol of the Canadian monarchy and was approved by His Majesty the King.
- The new flag of the Sovereign was also recently approved by King Charles III. It is a rectangular representation of the shield of the coat of arms of Canada, featuring maple leaves and royal emblems of the United Kingdom and France. The flag emphasizes that the Royal Arms of Canada are also the arms of the monarch of Canada and will serve for all future sovereigns. The flag was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority.
- The first…