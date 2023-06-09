Prime Number Capital LLC Initiates Coverage on XIAO-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Number Capital LLC initiated coverage of XIAO-I Corporation AIXI. The research report by the analyst at Prime Number Capital LLC based on the target price and current market conditions.



XIAO-I Corporation, a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China, offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, including natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. The company has demonstrated its expertise in the field and has a track record of providing reliable and effective AI solutions to various industries.

The projected annual revenue for XIAO-I Corporation is estimated to reach 133.59 million USD in 2024, with a projected net income of 16.97 million USD in the same year.

Several key factors contribute to the positive outlook on XIAO-I Corporation:

First-mover advantage in AI: Being an early entrant in the market has positioned XIAO-I as a leader and established significant market share. The company has a strong research team, with nearly 300 experts and a substantial number of patents, providing a competitive edge that is difficult for competitors to replicate.

In-house LLM deployment: XIAO-I’s upcoming release of its self-developed Large Language Model (LLM) in June is a noteworthy development. This LLM aims to enhance the capabilities of its narrow AI systems, enabling them to handle more complex problems with better precision. This innovation is expected to bolster XIAO-I’s competitive advantage.

Increasing adoption of AI technology: The surge in the adoption of AI technology across industries, driven by advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), presents significant opportunities for XIAO-I. The company’s expertise in leveraging AI and NLP to address industry-specific challenges positions it to expand its customer base and explore new revenue streams.

Diverse customer base: XIAO-I serves customers across…