Prince Harry makes collection of sensational claims in new memoir

A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, have been leaked.
The book outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family, such as a claim he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla.
But one of the most striking claims from Harry, first reported by the Guardian newspaper, was how he was physically attacked by his brother.
Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have both said they will not comment.
BBC News has obtained a copy of Spare in Spain and is translating it.
The Guardian obtained a copy of the book and published an extract in the early hours of Thursday.
The Sun newspaper and others also obtained a Spanish version after it was published in Spain ahead of its official release date – which is on 10 January.
Further allegations from the book have been made public since the Guardian’s first…