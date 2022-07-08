Prince Harry wins early victory in libel lawsuit towards UK’s Mail on Sunday tabloid

The article, which still appears on the newspaper’s website, was published in February with the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

In a written statement at a preliminary hearing last month, lawyers for the duke argued that the piece falsely suggested Harry had “lied” and “improperly and cynically tried to manipulate and confuse public opinion,” according to the PA Media news agency. Barristers for ANL rejected the claims and said there was “no hint of impropriety on any sensible reading of the article.”

At the preliminary hearing, Justice Matthew Nicklin was asked to determine the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the article and consider whether it was defamatory.

On Friday, the judge ruled that parts of the article were defamatory. This judgment is only the first stage in the case, with the…